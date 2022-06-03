Lawrence graduate Alyssa Bourque returns as Bulldogs volunteer coach

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Lawrence High School javelin star has returned to Fairfield as a volunteer coach to help the next crop of student-athletes.

Alyssa Bourque is back from competing with the Vermont Catamounts, and she’s ready to help the Bulldogs succeed during their stretch run.

“I think it’s super important to help the community that’s given me so much. I’ve learned a lot from seeing the high schoolers throw to see what I might look like when I throw. Helping them also helps me I think as well,” said Bourque.

“Something I struggled with this year was not getting my hips through on my plant. She gave me a couple drills that really helped me feel it. Now, I can transfer it over to when I actually throw,” said Trey Goodwin, senior javelin thrower.

Bourque is studying biomedical engineering.

Goodwin is coming off a runner-up finish at the KVAC Championships in the javelin. The Bulldog boys took 2nd at the event for the first time in a decate. He’s got an eye on the State podium now.

Goodwin is going to Husson and hopes to compete in the decathlon with the Eagles.

