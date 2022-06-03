It’s Free Fishing Weekend across the state
Jun. 3, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for something to do outdoors this weekend, consider fishing.
It’s Free Fishing Weekend, sponsored by the state of Maine.
That means no fishing license is required for both Saturday and Sunday.
The exception is those whose license has been suspended or revoked.
The last Free Fishing Weekend in Maine was back in February.
