House in Aroostook County heavily damaged after fire Thursday morning

CONNOR TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A house in Aroostook County was heavily damaged by fire.

It happened just before 10 Thursday morning on Van Buren Road in Connor Township.

Fire officials say a grease fire started on the stove and quickly engulfed the rest of the house.

Officials say everyone made it out of the home safely.

We’re told efforts to help provide relief to the family and help replace belongings is being handled by the Micmac Nation.

