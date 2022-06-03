Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise in Maine

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Gas prices continue to raise in Maine, around the country and around the world.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to edge closer to five dollars a gallon in Maine.

According to AAA, the statewide average today is $4.85 per gallon, another state record.

That’s up $0.04 from yesterday and $0.11 in the last week.

The highest average in the state was in Cumberland and Aroostook counties at $4.90.

Diesel prices actually fell again today to a statewide average of $6.18.

The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37 a gallon.

AAA says these supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices.

