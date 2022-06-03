Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to edge closer to five dollars a gallon in Maine.
According to AAA, the statewide average today is $4.85 per gallon, another state record.
That’s up $0.04 from yesterday and $0.11 in the last week.
The highest average in the state was in Cumberland and Aroostook counties at $4.90.
Diesel prices actually fell again today to a statewide average of $6.18.
The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37 a gallon.
AAA says these supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices.
