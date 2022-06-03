Advertisement

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

(Source: NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

City of Belfast adds two new electric vehicle charging stations
Belfast unveils new electric vehicle chargers
Camp Tracy's annual "cleanup day" is set for Saturday
Camp Tracy seeking help for annual cleanup day
National Donut Day is approaching and the Doughbox Bakery is offering new flavors for the...
Salvation Army honors groundbreaking “Donut Lassies” on National Donut Day
MGN
Written threat closes Winterport’s Samuel L. Wagner Middle School Friday