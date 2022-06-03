Castine plays host to national Scrabble tournament

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Castine is the site for people from around the United States this weekend for a National Scrabble Tournament.

The tournament in Castine has been an annual event since 2016, and is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s a very lovely setting for almost anything, but for scrabble players it’s also often important to have an interesting destination,” said Tournament Director and player Steve Pellinen, from Minnesota. “Those of us that come here love the area.”

Lisa Odem, also from Minnesota, is one of the top-ranked womens Scrabble players in North America, and says it’s more than just a game of words.

“You also need to know strategy,” Odem said. “You know, you have these letters, but you also have to know how to use them. So you have to know how to balance your rack, whether to be defensive or offensive; do you make openings or do you play a closed board.”

People have come from all over the country to play Scrabble in Castine this weekend. California, Oregon, Iowa, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Maine are all represented. While it is a tournament, there’s also a lot of comradery, and a passion for Scrabble you’d have a hard time finding anywhere else.

“It’s the greatest game ever invented,” Pellinen said. “It’s got elements of chess, poker, luck, skill.”

“It’s the draw of the tile,” added Johanna Sweet, who lives in Castine and is playing in her second ever Scrabble tournament. “It’s what you have on the board. It’s always changing. No game is the same and it’s always exciting. Like opening a treasure box or something.”

Castine Town Manager Shawn Blodgett welcomed the players to Castine. He doesn’t play, but his wife does, although not in this tournament.

“She did ask to see if Scrabble was a spectator sport, and I said, ‘I don’t think so? Maybe up in the balcony, I don’t know.”

Maybe for her sake, it’s just as well.

“You can be a great player at home and you’re still going to be awed and amazed at how good these players are at scoring more than you,” said Leppinen.

Every player will play sixteen games of scrabble over the next two days. A longer session than your average game at home, but still very much just like family.

“People travel to be together,” said Sweet. “There’s a kindredness. And I think to some degree there’s a ‘geeky-ness’ too, to getting into Scrabble. It’s just fun.”

