Camp Tracy seeking help for annual cleanup day

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It’s just about time to start thinking about summer camp, and before kids get to enjoy the fun at Camp Tracy in Oakland, some spring cleaning is in order.

Camp Tracy’s annual “cleanup day” is set for Saturday from 9-3.

Volunteers can sign up in three-hour shifts for raking, stick removal, landscaping, gardening, painting and more.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get outdoors, get some exercise, and give back to the community.

You can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45a8aa28a0f5c34-camp1

