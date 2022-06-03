Brewer High School takes part in Wear Orange Weekend

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The halls of Brewer High School were filled with students and staff wearing orange on Friday.

Organized by the school’s civil rights team the movement is called Wear Orange Weekend and its goal is to raise awareness for victims of gun violence.

“We’re also wearing orange not just to spread awareness but also just to honor the victims of gun violence especially. Especially with obviously a lot of things have happened recently, just being able to honor those victims and their families during this weekend,” said Emma Look, a Junior at Brewer High School.

Wear Orange Weekend comes from the non-profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety and has been demonstrated every year since 2013.

Those who took part in the day said this wasn’t a political protest but rather a show of support.

“It’s just showing awareness more than talking about the issue of gun control, because that’s not an issue that we’re here to talk about. It’s just about feeling safe in your community, especially in high school,” Look added.

“Wear to spread awareness, wear orange to protect your kids and your loved ones. And to help educate people,” said Charolette Morelli, a Junior at Brewer High School.

For these students seeing the support from their fellow peers and teachers means everything.

“It’s really nice and it feels like we’re being heard and listened to and not just ignored and it feels like we’re being taken seriously,” said Brewer High School Junior Emma Matson.

“To see that people care and that they actually are willing to participate and like hear us and listen to what we have to say and why we want to wear it, it would definitely make a huge difference,” said Abby Look who is also a Junior at Brewer High School.

