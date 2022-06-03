Brandon “The Cannon” Berry gearing up for championship boxing event

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Brandon “The Cannon” Berry is training to step into the ring against an undefeated boxer for the vacant Universal Boxing Organization Inter-Continental Welterweight title.

Skowhegan Recreation Center hosting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 (WABI/Brandon Berry)

Berry (23-6-2, 16 knockouts) is facing Juan Manuel Witt (39-0-2, 28 knockouts) in the bout.

Next Saturday’s event is a Pro-Am card. Berry explained why it’s important to Team Berry Promotion to give local boxers a chance to compete.

“I’m a huge believer in amateur boxing. Without amateurs, you don’t have pros. These kids deserve a chance to fight on these shows locally. As long as I’m promoting, I feel like I’ll always do Pro-Am,” said Berry.

Berry’s brother, Gordon, is also training for his first professional boxing match on the same night. It’s his first fight since his amateur days in 2011, and the first time the two brothers will be in the same event in 12 years.

Skowhegan Recreation Center is hosting the fight night on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. You can find out more about the card by visiting UBOBoxing.com.

