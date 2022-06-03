Advertisement

Brandon “The Cannon” Berry gearing up for championship boxing event

Skowhegan Recreation Center hosting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Brandon “The Cannon” Berry is training to step into the ring against an undefeated boxer for the vacant Universal Boxing Organization Inter-Continental Welterweight title.

Skowhegan Recreation Center hosting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11
Skowhegan Recreation Center hosting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11(WABI/Brandon Berry)

Berry (23-6-2, 16 knockouts) is facing Juan Manuel Witt (39-0-2, 28 knockouts) in the bout.

Next Saturday’s event is a Pro-Am card. Berry explained why it’s important to Team Berry Promotion to give local boxers a chance to compete.

“I’m a huge believer in amateur boxing. Without amateurs, you don’t have pros. These kids deserve a chance to fight on these shows locally. As long as I’m promoting, I feel like I’ll always do Pro-Am,” said Berry.

Berry’s brother, Gordon, is also training for his first professional boxing match on the same night. It’s his first fight since his amateur days in 2011, and the first time the two brothers will be in the same event in 12 years.

Skowhegan Recreation Center is hosting the fight night on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. You can find out more about the card by visiting UBOBoxing.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

Beverley-Waters is looking to break the most consecutive days running 50 kilometers record
Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters running for world record
Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Maine’s Alba Orois leaves program to pursue professional career
Maine’s Alba Orois leaves program to pursue professional career
Lawrence graduate Alyssa Bourque returns as Bulldogs volunteer coach
Lawrence graduate Alyssa Bourque returns as Bulldogs volunteer coach