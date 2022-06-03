Belfast unveils new electric vehicle chargers

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The City of Belfast is going green with the addition of two new electric vehicle charging stations.

They’re located at the public parking lot on Bridge Street, near the Belfast Footbridge.

Charging will cost $0.21 per kilowatt-hour, meaning it would cost a total of $4.54 for the maximum charging session of three hours.

That will charge your vehicle roughly 30%.

There are enough connections for four vehicles to be charged at once there, joining four more stations in the City.

City officials say local demand is high.

”(The existing stations) are constantly filled,” said City Councilor Michael Hurley. “Everybody complains they can’t get in there, so we need more charging stations. And, we need them more where people want to be, which is going shopping or working.”

“Even before the recent run-up in gasoline prices, charging an electric vehicle has been much cheaper than filling up with traditional gasoline,” said Belfast economic development director Thomas Kittredge.

The new stations were funded in part by a Central Maine Power grant program, with the rest contributed by the City of Belfast.

