Advertisement

Belfast unveils new electric vehicle chargers

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The City of Belfast is going green with the addition of two new electric vehicle charging stations.

They’re located at the public parking lot on Bridge Street, near the Belfast Footbridge.

Charging will cost $0.21 per kilowatt-hour, meaning it would cost a total of $4.54 for the maximum charging session of three hours.

That will charge your vehicle roughly 30%.

There are enough connections for four vehicles to be charged at once there, joining four more stations in the City.

City officials say local demand is high.

”(The existing stations) are constantly filled,” said City Councilor Michael Hurley. “Everybody complains they can’t get in there, so we need more charging stations. And, we need them more where people want to be, which is going shopping or working.”

“Even before the recent run-up in gasoline prices, charging an electric vehicle has been much cheaper than filling up with traditional gasoline,” said Belfast economic development director Thomas Kittredge.

The new stations were funded in part by a Central Maine Power grant program, with the rest contributed by the City of Belfast.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

Camp Tracy's annual "cleanup day" is set for Saturday
Camp Tracy seeking help for annual cleanup day
National Donut Day is approaching and the Doughbox Bakery is offering new flavors for the...
Salvation Army honors groundbreaking “Donut Lassies” on National Donut Day
MGN
Written threat closes Winterport’s Samuel L. Wagner Middle School Friday
Red-hot summer job market awaits U.S. teens as employers sweat