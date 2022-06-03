Bangor Police Department officers participate in annual active threat, shooter training

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Bangor Police Department have been participating in their annual active threat or shooter training this week.

Sergeant Wade Betters says this is the ninth year they’ve done the mandatory training.

He says they simulate an active shooter or threat situation in area schools or businesses so officers can practice neutralizing the person or threat and tend to injured victims.

Betters says while this training was planned months in advance, the recent mass shootings across the country give it more relevance.

”It does add a little bit more realism to it when you’re going through the training when you hear of recent shootings, and the scenarios are very similar to what we train to,” said Sgt. Betters. “There’s no training that can take the place of the real thing, but I can tell you that the training that our officers are getting for this type of thing is about the best training that’s available.”

Betters says the tactics change each year as they learn what went right from other departments.

