Advertisement

Bangor Police Department officers participate in annual active threat, shooter training

Sergeant Wade Betters says this is the ninth year they’ve done the mandatory training.
Sergeant Wade Betters says this is the ninth year they’ve done the mandatory training.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Bangor Police Department have been participating in their annual active threat or shooter training this week.

Sergeant Wade Betters says this is the ninth year they’ve done the mandatory training.

He says they simulate an active shooter or threat situation in area schools or businesses so officers can practice neutralizing the person or threat and tend to injured victims.

Betters says while this training was planned months in advance, the recent mass shootings across the country give it more relevance.

”It does add a little bit more realism to it when you’re going through the training when you hear of recent shootings, and the scenarios are very similar to what we train to,” said Sgt. Betters. “There’s no training that can take the place of the real thing, but I can tell you that the training that our officers are getting for this type of thing is about the best training that’s available.”

Betters says the tactics change each year as they learn what went right from other departments.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm

Latest News

New mural in Downtown Skowhegan
New murals on display in Downtown Skowhegan
The University of Maine System’s top legal official is citing stress as a reason for resigning.
UMS chief legal officer resigns, citing stress, amid turmoil
The tournament in Castine has been an annual event since 2016, and is making its return after a...
Castine plays host to national Scrabble tournament
Officials have not yet released any names of those involved.
One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning