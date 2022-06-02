Wardens: Bald eagle rescued in Belfast has died

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you last week about an injured bald eagle found in Belfast.

Sadly, that eagle did not survive.

Last Friday, Maine Game Wardens received several calls about an injured bald eagle spotted near the Belfast Rail Trail.

Warden Chris Dyer was able to catch up to the bird that afternoon next to the river.

“Usually, eagles that are healthy you can’t capture, and this bird just stood there and let me capture it,” he said.

Dyer says the bird suffered severe injuries.

It was lethargic and out of energy when he captured it.

He called the nearest rehabilitation center, Avian Haven in Freedom, but they were closed.

He took the eagle home and kept it in a dark, cool place.

When he woke the next morning, the eagle had died.

“I still took the eagle to Avian Haven where they did an X-ray on the bird to make sure there was no metal fragments so we could confirm it was from natural causes,” Dyer said.

Dyer and Avian Haven believe the eagle became wounded while fighting with another bird, most likely an eagle.

“From what I was told by them was that eagles in their territorial fights in the springtime will actually bite each other and dig their talons in, and that’s what this one looked like was a bite wound from another eagle,” he said. “You think of an eagle as just a majestic bird, but they fight for territory. As the eagle population has grown, this is going to be more and more common.”

It’s quite common for wardens to get calls this time of year about small animals and birds.

If you see an animal suffering, you should call the Maine Warden Service or a rehabilitation center.

However, the reality is, sometimes there is not much they can do.

“Some animals can be helped, and some can’t. That is the hard battle people face when they see an animal they feel is in distress,” said Dyer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.