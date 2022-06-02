Advertisement

Pine Tree Camp hosts annual telethon

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marked a celebration and fundraiser as Pine Tree Camp welcomes back overnight campers for the first time in two years.

Hosted by The Woodshed in Manchester, home of the Maine Cabin Masters, volunteers manned the telephone lines as callers donated in support.

Pending the final tally of Venmo donations, we are told the telethon raised about $1,500!

In addition to the food and drinks on-hand, there were also musical performances, including a guest session from Pine Tree Camper Carson Hembree on guitar.

Everyone in attendance was united under a single mission: to help as many kids as possible get to camp.

“Pine Tree Camp is the happiest place in the world. It provides free camp experience for a myriad of people with different ability levels.”

“They’ve been around for 77 years, and the work they do is great. Getting all the campers there and giving them scholarships, no cost, we’re just glad to be here and be a part of it.”

“It’s really just allowing them to experience what we experience every day, being on the water being at camp.”

“Having their ability to be able to get outside and do some great things, I think it’s just amazing when you get to come out and see what everybody can do.”

Although the telethon has ended, you may still donate via Venmo @PineTreeCamp or visit PineTreeSociety.org.

We’d also like to mention the upcoming Paddle for Pine Tree Camp fundraisers will be held Saturday in Solon and Sunday in Brunswick.

