Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Todd Simcox
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a nice Thursday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for today with temperatures climbing to near or a few degrees above 70° for inland locales while coastal areas remain in the mid to upper 60s for highs as the wind turns onshore this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as our next disturbance approaches. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s for most spots.

Weak low pressure is forecast to move through the area Friday. This will bring us cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day. The combination of clouds and scattered showers will make for a cooler day with highs near 60° along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. Another area of low pressure is forecast to move in for Saturday keeping us under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. The showers on Saturday look to be most numerous from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will again be on the cool side due to the clouds and showers with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Weak high pressure will build in for Sunday giving us a drier and brighter second half of our weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Monday looks good as high pressure moves to our east. Expect another day of a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will reach the mid-60s to low 70s. Shower chances return to the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 65°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 46°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 58°-66°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: A few morning showers possible across the north otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

