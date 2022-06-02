Owners of Silver Oak continues to give back to Winthrop High School

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - When the Barn at Silver Oak in Winthrop is not busy catering to a wedding party, a rare occasion since they are booked out two years in advance, they are making time to give back.

“When we started this venue, we created relationships with local caterers, florist, DJs” Gene said.

That included Winthrop High school students, who the owners Veronica and Gene Carbona, have been donating their time and services including the venue for the high school students to have a prom.

“To see 150 kids on the dance floor having so much fun,” Gene said.

The couple purchased the property 8 years ago. It is a one stop oasis for a wedding from the ceremony itself to the reception. Veronica is a physician associate at a local hospital and helps plans the events. She says it is special to them because she sees herself in the brides.

“We got married but we never had a wedding so every wedding is my wedding,” she said.

She also sees herself in the high school students celebrating their special day, especially after not having one due to the pandemic.

“You see the girls coming with their dresses, the guys looking so beautiful and excited,” she said.

Gene says it is great to see the smiles on the faces of the students as they dance to their favorite music while enjoying each other’s company.

“It really feels good to give back to these kids,” he said.

He is also grateful to share his property with the out of state guests and Mainers in his town.

“We will continue to do so, Who knows, this year, next year, we will find new ways to give back,” he said.

