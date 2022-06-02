Advertisement

Over $11.2 million in funding headed to Maine wastewater infrastructure projects

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King jointly making the announcement today.
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King jointly making the announcement today.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $11.2 million in funding is on its way to a pair of Maine wastewater infrastructure projects.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King jointly making the announcement Thursday.

Here’s how the funding will be split.

The Anson and Madison Water District is getting a $6 million low-interest loan and a $3.5 million grant to replace nearly 27,000 feet of transmission main that utilizes leaded joints.

And the Paris Utility District is getting a more than $1.3 million loan and a $433,000 grant to replace a storage tank.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Program.

In a joint statement, Senators Collins and King said:

“Maintaining and upgrading water and wastewater systems is vital to ensuring the economic and environmental health of our communities. We welcome these important infrastructure investments in rural Maine, which will help ensure that Mainers continue to have access to clean, safe water while creating and retaining jobs.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

The Maine Association of Realtors is hosting a diaper drive June 6th through the 8th.
Maine realtors hosting diaper drive
60 years working for Greyhound.
Jerome Hogan honored for 60 years of Greyhound service
6 decades of service honored.
Jerome Hogan: 60 years strong
Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday.
Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday