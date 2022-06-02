Over $11.2 million in funding headed to Maine wastewater infrastructure projects

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $11.2 million in funding is on its way to a pair of Maine wastewater infrastructure projects.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King jointly making the announcement Thursday.

Here’s how the funding will be split.

The Anson and Madison Water District is getting a $6 million low-interest loan and a $3.5 million grant to replace nearly 27,000 feet of transmission main that utilizes leaded joints.

And the Paris Utility District is getting a more than $1.3 million loan and a $433,000 grant to replace a storage tank.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Program.

In a joint statement, Senators Collins and King said:

“Maintaining and upgrading water and wastewater systems is vital to ensuring the economic and environmental health of our communities. We welcome these important infrastructure investments in rural Maine, which will help ensure that Mainers continue to have access to clean, safe water while creating and retaining jobs.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.