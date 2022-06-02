Mansfield Stadium celebrates 30th anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pregame ceremony honored the 30th anniversary of Mansfield Stadium, and the founders and staff who made it possible.

Bangor defeats Brewer, 1-0, on Senior Night (WABI)

“It doesn’t feel like 30 years. Believe it or not, the whole committee who was in charge with this is still standing and walking, so it’s been a good 30 years... I needed this place more than it needed me. We started out with just a place that looked like almost a state prison with nothing around it. We put flags up, brick walkways, and fencing. We made it family friendly and hopefully appealing to baseball fans,” said Ron St. Pierre, field director.

Bangor and Brewer then took the field. The Rams defeated the Witches, 1-0, on a Max Clark walk-off hit.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.