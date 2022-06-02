Advertisement

Maine realtors hosting diaper drive

The Maine Association of Realtors is hosting a diaper drive June 6th through the 8th.
The Maine Association of Realtors is hosting a diaper drive June 6th through the 8th.(Terri Russell)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine real estate agents are banding together to help families with yet another rising cost of living.

The Maine Association of Realtors is hosting a diaper drive June 6th through the 8th.

They’re collecting diaper products, both youth and adult, at more than 50 locations across the state.

“Diaper drive is something that we have not yet done, so we thought it would be a unique and innovative way to give back,” explained Association President, Madeleine Hill. “And, we recognize that there’s actually 37,000 Mainers below the age of three and 70% of Maine families are living below the poverty line. One in three families are struggling to meet their diaper needs or their diaper budgets per month.”

Here is a link to find a location to donate.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

60 years working for Greyhound.
Jerome Hogan honored for 60 years of Greyhound service
6 decades of service honored.
Jerome Hogan: 60 years strong
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King jointly making the announcement today.
Over $11.2 million in funding headed to Maine wastewater infrastructure projects
Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday.
Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday