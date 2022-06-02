Maine realtors hosting diaper drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine real estate agents are banding together to help families with yet another rising cost of living.



The Maine Association of Realtors is hosting a diaper drive June 6th through the 8th.



They’re collecting diaper products, both youth and adult, at more than 50 locations across the state.

“Diaper drive is something that we have not yet done, so we thought it would be a unique and innovative way to give back,” explained Association President, Madeleine Hill. “And, we recognize that there’s actually 37,000 Mainers below the age of three and 70% of Maine families are living below the poverty line. One in three families are struggling to meet their diaper needs or their diaper budgets per month.”

Here is a link to find a location to donate.

