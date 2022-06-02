Advertisement

Jerome Hogan honored for 60 years of Greyhound service

60 years working for Greyhound.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 60 years ago Thursday, a young man from The County went to work for the Greyhound bus company in Bangor.

He’s still there.

60 years of service for Greyhound.

Jerome Hogan is a baggage handler for Greyhound.

For the last 60 years, through multiple different buildings and terminals, Jerome has been the friendly face to send you on your way to your destination or to welcome you home.

When we spoke with him at the bus stop in Bangor, it was pretty clear there weren’t too many people who didn’t know Jerome.

“I could tell you all kinds of stuff that I did over the years, and I hope that everybody appreciates it, and I’m well deserved to be around an outfit like this,” he said.

Greyhound will be honoring Jerome on the 14th of this month with a special luncheon in Boston.

At 77 years young, this Houlton boy shows no signs of slowing down.

If you see Jerome around, be sure to congratulate him on 60 years of great work!

