Increasing Clouds Tonight. Chance For Scattered Showers Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will begin to increase this evening ahead of our next disturbance for Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. The marine layer will push onshore along the coast. This will result in areas of low cloud cover along with fog that will last into early Friday morning.

Some areas of sunshine over parts of northern & eastern Maine early Friday morning. The rest of the region will be under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Clouds will encompass much of the region by late morning. Our next disturbance will begin to move into western Maine by mid-morning and will spread eastwards by the afternoon. Showers will be very scattered in nature with the best chance of any measurable rainfall across northern & western Maine. The Bangor region & Downeast will see a low potential for showers Friday afternoon. Highs will be cooler and are only expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. Inland areas should expect low to mid 60s. It will be slightly warmer over northern and eastern communities due to more sunshine in the morning & a better chance of staying dry.

Saturday looks to have the best chance of showers for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Another disturbance will pass across the region bringing the chance for showers during the afternoon. There will be an isolated risk for one or two thunderstorms. Saturday afternoon does not appear to be a washout, but a few of the storms could bring heavy downpours especially over parts of central & Downeast Maine. Some areas could see a quick quarter to half an inch of rainfall. The best chance for storms will come by mid to late afternoon through early evening.

For Sunday, a few light showers look to be possible over northern Maine. The rest of the region looks to remain dry. Skies will clear during the morning and afternoon temperatures look to climb into the 60s and low 70s.

Next week will start off dry on Monday before the pattern turns more active for Tuesday onwards. This will bring almost daily chances for showers. The good news is that it does not appear that any of these days will be washouts.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of fog along the coast. Lows in the 40s with light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers & storms. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with some of the storms. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers over northern areas. Increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

