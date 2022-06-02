Bucksport Pride kicks off with free film at Alamo Theater Thursday

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport Pride is kicking off their events with a free film at the Alamo theater Thursday night.

They’re presenting The Ordinance Project Thursday night at 6:30.

Admission is free.

They say the film tells the story of the contentious struggle 25 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri to pass an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations based upon sexual orientation and HIV status.

There will also be Q&A with David Weeda, activist, co-founder and former director of Kansas City Human Rights Project, and member of ACT UP Kansas City.

Bucksport Pride will be holding events throughout the month. You can find more on Facebook page.

