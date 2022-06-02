Advertisement

‘Be Yourself & Be Proud’: Ogunquit marks the start of Pride month

Governor Janet Mills and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau spoke at the event, highlighting the...
Governor Janet Mills and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau spoke at the event, highlighting the Maine legislature’s efforts to protect LGBTQ rights.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMW) - Ogunquit kicked off a week of Pride Month celebrations Wednesday, calling the event ‘Be Yourself and Be Proud.’

Participants gathered in the center of town for the raising of a pride flag.

Governor Janet Mills and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau spoke at the event, highlighting the Maine legislature’s efforts to protect LGBTQ rights.

Ogunquit is a town that prides itself on being welcoming and inclusive are made a point to mark the start of the month.

“We proudly fly the flag and we have our new pride crosswalk,” Alice Pearce from the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce. “I think that it’s more important that we signal to our guests that are coming here how important inclusion is to us as a community and how it really defines who we are as a community.”

Later in the week, the city will have events at Ogunquit Playhouse and at entertainment at local restaurants including drag brunch and a performance by a trans comic.

