Augusta woman convicted of tax evasion after underreporting sales tax revenue

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta woman and owner of a Hallowell restaurant and bar has been convicted of tax evasion after underreporting more than $24,000 in sales tax revenue.

The Attorney General’s Office says 43-year-old Krystal Lavallee owned and operated the now closed Brews N’ Views on Water Street from 2015 through 2017.

They say she consistently underreported the business’s sales when she filed Maine sales tax returns, reporting just $37,000 in sales over a nearly three-year period.

An investigation by the Maine Revenue Service found her actual sales amounts were ten times what was reported on her sales tax returns.

They say she will serve 45 days in jail, be on probation for a year and pay nearly $31,000 in restitution.

