Advertisement

US gas prices jump to record highs

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

AAA also reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans and a sluggish supply.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.
Great white sharks’ dominance doomed giant megalodons, scientists say
A New York police officer with the Transit Bureau Anti-Terrorism Unit gestures to the train...
After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways
Adm. Linda Fagan attends a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters,...
Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden salutes first female armed forces branch leader