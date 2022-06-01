Advertisement

Robbinston man killed after crash in Washington County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAYBLOCK TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Robbinston man is dead following a crash in Dayblock Township Monday.

Police say they received a call of a two car crash on Route 9.

They say 81-year-old George Small was driving toward Calais when his vehicle crossed the center line hitting the trailer of a tractor driven 41-year-old Evgeny Mednokov of Fredricton, New Brunswick.

Small was pronounced dead at the scene. Mednokov was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

