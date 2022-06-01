BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is the first day of Meteorological Summer, which consists of June, July and August. However, the temperature today won’t feel much like summer. An area of high pressure will continue to sit over the region. Skies will be partly cloudy temperatures will be mostly in the 60s once again. A weak cold front will pass tonight, and a few showers are possible. Some of these showers may linger early Thursday morning along the coast. The area of high pressure will still be over the state on Thursday. However, temperatures will be slightly warmer.

Our next disturbance approaches on Friday. Showers will be possible once again. The chance of showers will continue into Saturday. The best chance for showers on Sunday will be across the north.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 60-70°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 42-50°. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 63-74°. Light north wind.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers north. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph.

