Northfield murder suspect takes the stand in his own trial

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Northfield man accused of shooting and killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020 took the stand in his own defense Wednesday detailing what he says happened the morning of the shootings.

65-year-old Thomas Bonfanti testified it was “never his intention to kill.”

He went on to say “the biggest thing he had killed before this was a spider.”

Bonfanti is charged with shooting and killing 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers.

All three were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.

Bonfanti is also charged with elevated aggravated assault in the shooting of Regina Long.

Long was shot in the face and in the shoulder, but survived her injuries.

On the stand Wednesday Bonfanti told the jury he was “under pressures” and “suicidal” the day before the shootings.

On the morning of February 3, 2020 Bonfanti said he went to the Powers home, showed Powers a gun thinking the safety was on when it went off.

He then drove to Flynn’s home where he claimed they got into a verbal altercation, and he felt threatened by her dog.

Bonfanti says he pulled the trigger, trying to put a hole in the ceiling. He then saw Jennifer on the ground.

He told the jury he then went to the home of Regina Hall and Shawn Currey where his pistol fell out of his jacket once inside.

He said the two went after the gun and Currey quote, “threatened to kill him.”

Bonfanti said he fired several shots.

Last week, Bonfanti gave his own opening statement calling the victims “drug addicts” and describing their deaths as “self-defense.”

