Northern Light Health opening up breast milk drop-off site in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is partnering with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to open up a drop-off center in Bangor this month.

Officials say the depot will be ready to open on June 6th at Northern Light Family Medicine and Residency. That’s located at at 895 Union Street.

Thanks to a grant from Children’s Miracle Network, they were able to purchase a freezer that’s suitable to store donated breast milk.

Dr. Duska Thurston with Northern Light says they first started working on this project close to a year ago, before the national formula crisis. They’re excited to give moms who want to help an opportunity to do so close to home.

“If someone is signed up with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast and would like a place to drop off their breast milk to be shipped to Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to help a mom and baby dyad in need of some breast milk, then we’re able to ship it to them - freeze it, ship it to them, and handle that breast milk for them,” Dr. Thurston said.

Any moms interested in donating breast milk through the depot need to complete a screening first. You’re asked to call and make an appointment before stopping by.

Dr. Thurston says eligible local moms can currently get a prescription to receive breast milk through the mail from Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.

They’re hoping to one day expand their depot into a dispensary for in-person access to donated milk.

