MMA ship ‘State of Maine’ to bear Maine’s name as home port

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A victory for common sense and home state pride..

That’s what Senator Collins said about a decision concerning Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship.

MMA’s new training vessel, the State of Maine, will bear the designation of Castine, Maine, as its home port.

This comes following a push from Collins.

The U.S. Maritime Administration had initially proposed labeling all new training vessels for state maritime academies as hailing from Norfolk, Virginia.

Collins is the ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and was successful in convincing the agency to reverse course.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.