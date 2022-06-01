Advertisement

MMA ship ‘State of Maine’ to bear Maine’s name as home port

A victory for common sense and home state pride..
A victory for common sense and home state pride..(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A victory for common sense and home state pride..

That’s what Senator Collins said about a decision concerning Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship.

MMA’s new training vessel, the State of Maine, will bear the designation of Castine, Maine, as its home port.

This comes following a push from Collins.

The U.S. Maritime Administration had initially proposed labeling all new training vessels for state maritime academies as hailing from Norfolk, Virginia.

Collins is the ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and was successful in convincing the agency to reverse course.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

Latest News

Donated breast milk
Northern Light Health opening up breast milk drop-off site in Bangor
An addition to Belfast’s offerings is sure to give you a charge.
Belfast adds EV charging stations
Clouds Increase Overnight
Lewiston kindergarten student injured by razor blade found in jar of putty