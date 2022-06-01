Advertisement

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the first round of $850 relief checks for Mainers will be sent on Thursday.

Mill’s office says 5,000 checks will be sent via U.S. Postal Service on Thursday and are expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as next week. An estimated 200,000 check will be sent per week after that.

They say the majority of qualifying Maine people who have already filed their 2021 Maine tax return are expected to receive their checks by mid-July.

For information, visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks or call Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924.

