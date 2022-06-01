Medomak Middle School wins vocabulary State title three years in a row

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro wins the bowls State title, yet again, in the 8th annual vocabulary competition.

“This is our third year in a row that we are winning Maine’s State championship for vocabulary.com and that not just for middle school. It is Elementary, Middle and High School and we are proud of that,” Language Art Teacher Christine Suver said.

More than 33,000 schools across the US and Canada competed virtually over the past 7 months for word domination, a competition about who could master the most words by answering as many questions as possible on vocabulary.com. Logan bailey is an eight grader and vocabulary champion at Medomak, with 12 million words.

“I feel proud of myself. it seems like it is something a lot of people would be able to do if they put a lot of time into it.” Bailey said

The students are given a new list of vocabulary words to master every Monday. By Thursday afternoon, they are to reach 100 percent practice, which can take 15 minutes a day and sometimes more.

“I can do it for like an hour maybe,” Bailey said.

The students also have a quiz on Fridays although the teacher says it all about the effort they put it.

“There is a direct correlation between how much practice they did and the quiz grades so that always nice for me to see,” she said.

Besides the recognition and titles, students say they walk away with knowledge of words.

“There is definitely couple of words I have noticed that I have heard before and done on vocab and thought to myself, I finally know how to use this in a sentence,” Joshua Goss, a 7th grader at Medomak said.

“As a teacher, that’s what your goal is. that’s what your hope is. That what you are doing with them actually sticks.” Suver said.

