Maine’s Alba Orois leaves program to pursue professional career

By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Alba Orois is moving on from the Black Bears.

Orois was named to the America East All-Conference third team last season(WABI)

The sophomore guard is foregoing her final two years of eligibility to pursue professional basketball opportunities in Europe.

Orois was named to the America East All-Conference third team last season after averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 assists per game, the latter leading the league.

In another move, the Black Bears added sophomore point guard Anna Soler from Eastern Wyoming College.

Like Orois, Soler hails from Spain.

Binghamton will face UMass Lowell
America East Baseball Championship matchup set for Saturday
Clark was diagnosed in August 2020, underwent chemotherapy from October to December 2020, had...
Maine diver Riley Clark wins Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award