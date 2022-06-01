Maine’s Alba Orois leaves program to pursue professional career

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Alba Orois is moving on from the Black Bears.

Orois was named to the America East All-Conference third team last season (WABI)

The sophomore guard is foregoing her final two years of eligibility to pursue professional basketball opportunities in Europe.

Orois was named to the America East All-Conference third team last season after averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 assists per game, the latter leading the league.

In another move, the Black Bears added sophomore point guard Anna Soler from Eastern Wyoming College.

Like Orois, Soler hails from Spain.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.