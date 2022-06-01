Maine Bureau of Highway Safety offers tips on safer driving during “100 Deadliest Days”

(WABI) - The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is encouraging motorists to take extra precautions from now through Labor Day.

It’s known as the “100 deadliest days of summer” due to the time of year when there is the most activity on roads and highways. There is also a higher percentage of fatalities from motor vehicle accidents than any other time of year.

Highway Safety urges drivers to make sure they’re wearing seatbelts, not driving distracted, and to use common sense when behind the wheel this summer.

“Be aware that traffic is heavier,” said Maine Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart. “You’re not going to be moving as fast on some of those highways or roadways that you’re accustomed to. You just have to have patience and get where you’re going safely and enjoy your summer.”

According to the The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, 58 people have died in motor vehicle crashes in Maine since January 1st, up 10 from this time last year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.