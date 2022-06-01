Advertisement

Lewiston kindergarten student injured by razor blade found in jar of putty

(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A kindergarten student at Montello Elementary School in Lewiston was injured by a razor blade that was inside a jar of putty, school officials announced on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday, May 27.

The child told their teacher they were bleeding on their hand after playing with the putty, which is used as a calming tool in the classroom.

A school nurse treated the student, who was not badly hurt.

However, school officials are not sure how the razor blade ended up in the putty.

Other kindergarten teachers inspected the putty in their rooms, and no other razor blades were found, officials said.

