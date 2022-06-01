Increasing Clouds And A Few Showers Overnight. Brighter & Warmer Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, a nice first day of June. High pressure has been in control for much of the day. That high will gradually be moving towards the east overnight. This will allow cloud cover over parts of far western Maine to move eastwards into central & eastern Maine this evening. There will be a chance for scattered showers after midnight. The best chance will be south & west of Bangor. The Bangor area will see a few light showers just before sunrise. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will start off with clouds across much of the region. As the day progresses, high pressure will once again slip back in and will clear the cloud cover across central & eastern communities. Parts of far western Maine will keep some sort of cloud cover for much of the day. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s along the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Clouds will begin to increase once again ahead of our next disturbance for Friday.

Cloud cover will encompass much of the region by Friday morning. Showers will move into western areas during the morning and will spread eastwards throughout the day. The showers will last through the early evening before fizzling out. Highs on Friday have been dropped a few degrees to account for additional cloud cover and the chance of rain. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast, inland areas should expect low to mid 60s.

Saturday looks to have the best chance of showers for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Another disturbance will pass across the region bringing the chance for showers during the afternoon. There will be an isolated risk for one or two thunderstorms. For Sunday, a few light showers look to be possible during the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Next week will start off dry on Monday before several weaker disturbances will begin to pass through beginning on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers mostly south and west of Bangor. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds and a few early morning showers. Brightening skies throughout the rest of the day. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs mostly in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers during the morning. Increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

