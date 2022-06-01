Ellsworth rolls out “Shop Local” passport

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth American and Heart of Ellsworth have partnered to offer folks a little added incentive to shop local this summer with a “Shop Local Passport.”

Those who shop downtown can get their passport signed by participating business. Once the passport has been signed by at least ten businesses, the passport can be redeemed at the Ellsworth American for a six-week subscription to the paper’s digital content.

You’ll also be entered into a drawing for one of two prizes, tickets to Heart of Ellsworth’s Cider and Cheese Festival in November, or the grand prize of “A Night on the Town” in Ellsworth’s downtown area.

”The thing that’s really great from sort of an economic development standpoint is that the businesses are seeing right away who is coming in with the passport,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. ”So they know right away that the advertisement is working, the program is serving them, and they’re getting to be face-to-face with the customer, and using the passport as sort of business tool.”

For a full list of participating businesses and to download your “Shop Local Passport,” visit advertising.ellsworthamerican.com

