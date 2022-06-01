Eastport man killed in Washington County crash Saturday

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - An Eastport man was killed after a crash in Washington County Saturday night.

It happened on Route 1 in Perry.

Authorities say 25-year-old Rob Zuckerman lost control of his vehicle which became airborne and rolled several times after landing.

We’re told he was ejected from the vehicle.

Zuckerman was taken to a hospital where he died.

