Culvert, road collapse prompt Ellsworth road closure

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For anyone driving through Ellsworth, there are some new road closures you need to know about.

According to the city, there was an unexpected culvert and road collapse on the Mill Dam Road.

That road is closed as a result, as well as access to the Mill Dam Beach.

The city says the area may appear to be drivable, however due to the potential for additional collapse, it has been deemed unsafe for vehicular traffic.

The closures will continue until repairs are complete.

