Belfast adds EV charging stations

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - An addition to Belfast’s offerings is sure to give you a charge.

The city has opened two new electric vehicle charging stations available for public use near the Belfast Footbridge on Bridge Street.

These chargers have two connectors which allows for up to four vehicles to be charged at the same time.

Belfast City Council established an initial rate for users at 21 cents per kWh.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.