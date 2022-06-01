Advertisement

Bans on flavored tobacco sales take effect in Maine communities

The American Lung Association says that from 2019 to 2020, the number of teenagers using...
The American Lung Association says that from 2019 to 2020, the number of teenagers using e-cigarettes rose by 30%.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As of Wednesday, you can no longer buy flavored tobacco products in Portland or Brunswick.

New ordinances banning the sale are in effect.

The city of Bangor was actually the first community in Maine to pass a ban, but the city council had to repeal that ordinance last month due to a procedural error of not providing proper notice to impacted businesses.

Advocates say the bans are a matter of public health, saying that flavored products are especially attractive to kids, leading more younger people to start using tobacco products.

The American Lung Association says that from 2019 to 2020, the number of teenagers using e-cigarettes rose by 30%.

“Three communities now have decided that the health and safety of our kids come before profits for the tobacco industry, and we are hopeful that lawmakers in Augusta will do the same,” said BJ McCollister, campaign manager for Flavors Hook Kids Maine.

The Maine Legislature has considered proposals over the last couple of years to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, but those efforts have not gained traction.

The most recent effort would have also included a $1,000 fine for first offenses and $5,000 fines for subsequent offenses.

That proposal never got a vote before the full legislature.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Many child care workers say they work difficult jobs with low salaries. The average pay is less...
Child care providers say state funding programs are insufficient
Bangor residents call for housing, treatment programs at ARPA session
Bangor residents call for housing, treatment programs at ARPA session
Medomak Middle School crowned best in state in 8th Annual Vocabulary Bowl
Medomak Middle School wins vocabulary State title three years in a row
A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to...
Judge orders state police to provide more docs to newspapers