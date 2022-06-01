Bangor residents call for housing, treatment programs at ARPA session

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor residents and leaders of local organizations shared their ideas on how Bangor should spend $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding at a listening session Tuesday.

City Council Chair Rick Fournier called the funds, which came from President Biden’s stimulus bill signed last March, “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Public ideas included investments in affordable housing, services for mental health and addiction treatment, reducing jail overcrowding, and enhancing rural transportation and broadband.

Although the specific proposals differed, the overarching themes were similar.

”Because Penobscot County - the most recent statistics I’ve seen - has the highest overdose rate, and because we actually have greater mental health issues than other parts of the country, we think there should be a major investment there,” said Sean Faircloth, executive director of The Together Place.

One Bangor resident wanted to make sure middle schoolers at risk don’t “fall through the cracks.”

“We can really zoom in on the middle school, as well as detox beds, start to finish,” said Cathy Osgood. “To go through rehab and be successful, and then not have affordable housing is really sad.”

“It’s enough to get a start for significant change,” said Anne Sweeney, co-founder of Hope for Homeless. “If we can get programs like this going, if we got a start, then maybe we can find ways to fund it further years.”

Penobscot County is also receiving just under $30 million in ARPA funds and held listening sessions over the winter.

Here is the full list of upcoming ARPA sessions:

Here is when Bangor residents can suggest how the City should spend its $20 million of ARPA funding. (WABI)

