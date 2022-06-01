Bangor High School students complete ‘Healing Hearts’ project for victims of gun violence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is now home to an art installation that connects them with people all over the world.

The Healing Hearts project aims to spread love to families and victims of gun violence.

“The project really began three years ago when we created just the felt hearts and sewed felt hearts for the project,” said librarian Nancy Watson.

The idea started with artist Nicoelle Cohen after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

The school is Cohen’s alma mater.

She asked people to make handmade hearts to spread love and discuss common sense gun control.

Now, the project can be seen across the globe and right here in Bangor.

“Our hope is that maybe we’ll continue to support those who have experienced grief in what little ways that we can,” Watson said.

“I think it’s really good because there’s pain everywhere and they need to be healed,” said freshman Kaelyn Phinney.

The students added a healing earth piece to the project as well.

They placed hearts in locations around the world they think need extra thoughts and healing.

“We looked up a ton of different places that were going through things, which is pretty much hard to ignore everywhere, and we put the hearts on those places and wrote sticky notes about them and why they need more attention and what we can do,” said junior Dellana Kessler.

Wednesday students gathered to combine the projects by placing more hearts around the earth.

Junior Jordan Bragg says he hope students will feel a sense of unity.

“Considering what happened in Texas, it’s devastating, but knowing how we can all come together as one and do something like this with the hearts is amazing,” Bragg said.

The healing earth project will stay at the school while the hearts will go back with Cohen when she visits Maine this summer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.