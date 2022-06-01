AARP: New poll shows power of Maine voters 50+

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - AARP says a new poll shows Mainers ages 50 and older will be key in determining who wins congressional races in November.

The organization hosted a bipartisan Zoom presentation today to discuss findings from its 2022 election survey.

AARP found that voters in the 50-plus age range are seeking candidates who will lower prescription drug prices. Any member of Congress who supports protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts is also likely to see significantly more support.

“One other thing I would note from this data is we also asked a question about enthusiasm. So not only are voters 50+ expected to be 62% of the electorate, they’re also much more excited and motivated to vote,” said Impact Research’s Matt Hogan.

“Our job is to make sure that candidates are aware of what issues matter to older voters, especially those who are 50 and older. And we want to make sure our 50+ votes where to vote and how to vote and have all the information they need,” said Noël Bonam, state director for AARP Maine.

When it comes to the governor’s race, 23% of respondents said their number one issue is inflation and rising prices.

Of those polled, 44% say they will support Governor Mills this November. Another 43% are definitive in their support for former governor Paul LePage. The other roughly 14% say they are still persuadable.

