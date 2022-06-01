537 newly recorded COVID cases, no additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 537 newly recorded COVID cases, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

No new deaths reported, the total still stands at 2,346 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 1,671 new COVID vaccinations were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

The Maine CDC says 186 people are in the hospital with the virus.

25 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.