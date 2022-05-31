Wreath Across America opens bed and breakfast for Gold Star families

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Gold Star families visiting Wreaths Across America now have a special place to stay.

The Gold Star Family History and Hospitality House is the newest addition to the nonprofit’s headquarters and museum in Columbia Falls.

The historic home, which was originally built in 1820, features five bedrooms.

Each is decorated to represent a time of United States military conflict.

Two rooms were recently dedicated to Maine veterans Christopher J. Sullivan and Dustin J. Harris, honoring those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Gold Star Families can make reservations by calling Wreaths Across America at 618-5320.

