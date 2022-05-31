True North Theatre performs The Moors this weekend and next

True North Theatre begins two week run of dark comedy, The Moors (True North Theatre)

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two sisters and a mastiff are the subject of a new performance by True North Theatre out of Orono.

The Moors is described as a dark comedy centering around love and power between the two siblings. As well as a depressed dog who develops an affection for a wounded moor-hen.

Performances are this Friday through Sunday, June 3rd through the 5th, as well as next weekend, June 10th through the 12th, at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the UMaine campus in Orono..

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door as well as online at http://www.truenorththeatre.org/ or on their Facebook page.

Please note- The Moors is intended for mature audiences. Scenes of stage violence and adult situations are depicted.

True North Theatre requires that all patrons attending this production be masked.

This production contains strobe lights, which may affect patrons who are sensitive to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities.

Founded in 2017, True North Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through high quality productions that highlight the breadth, depth, and complexity of the human experience.

