State rests in triple homicide trial in Waldo County Court

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -the state has rested after presenting evidence in day four of the Thomas Bonfanti triple murder trial in Belfast.

As the defense began its case today, Bonfanti wanted a former office assistant at the Machias American Legion to testify.

However, the state claimed her testimony would be irrelevant to the case.

The judge listened to what she had to say without a jury present and agreed with the state, so the jury will not hear her testimony.

Bonfanti is expected to take the stand in his own defense tomorrow.

Bonfanti is charged with the shooting deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel powers in Machias and Jonesboro in February 2020.

Another woman was also shot but survived.

