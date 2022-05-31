Advertisement

Showers this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers will linger this morning as a cold front exits to our south. An area of high pressure is sinking in from the north, and it is bringing cooler temperatures with it. Highs today will only be in the 60s. Skies will clear tonight, which will only help temperatures cool more. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s, except for northern Maine where lows could drop into the low 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight and early Wednesday morning for northern areas.

The cool air mass will continue to sit over the region on Wednesday. Highs will once again only reach the 60s. Highs on Thursday will also mostly be in the 60s.

The area of high pressure will begin to make its exit on Thursday. A disturbance moving in from the west will bring showers to the region Thursday night and Friday. Showers are expected again on Saturday. The second half of the weekend looks drier.

TODAY: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 37-48°. Light north wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 59-69°. Light west wind.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 61-70°. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 60-70°. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s. Light southeast wind.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Chance Of Rain Overnight. Drier & Brighter Tuesday Afternoon
First Alert Weather
Warm today, temperatures drop on Tuesday
Monday's forecast
Memorial Day forecast
First Alert Weather
Above-average temperatures for Memorial Day