Showers this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers will linger this morning as a cold front exits to our south. An area of high pressure is sinking in from the north, and it is bringing cooler temperatures with it. Highs today will only be in the 60s. Skies will clear tonight, which will only help temperatures cool more. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s, except for northern Maine where lows could drop into the low 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight and early Wednesday morning for northern areas.

The cool air mass will continue to sit over the region on Wednesday. Highs will once again only reach the 60s. Highs on Thursday will also mostly be in the 60s.

The area of high pressure will begin to make its exit on Thursday. A disturbance moving in from the west will bring showers to the region Thursday night and Friday. Showers are expected again on Saturday. The second half of the weekend looks drier.

TODAY: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 37-48°. Light north wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 59-69°. Light west wind.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 61-70°. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 60-70°. Light south wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s. Light southeast wind.

