Repairs planned for Route 1 in Cyr Plantation

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - It could be longer than previously expected for part of Route one in Cyr Plantation to be fixed.

This comes after a part of the road washed out this weekend.

A culvert pipe was damaged when a beaver dam let go upstream, sending wood and water to accumulate and erode the dirt holding up the road.

While the Maine DOT initially projected that the repair would take about a week.

Officials are now saying it will take longer as a new pipe will need to be ordered.

“We’re hoping to decide on a pipe today, get it here next week, we sent us a solicitation to contractors to give us bid prices and we’re hoping to do this next week and potentially have it open in a week or two.”

The hole has nearly doubled in size since Saturday.

Officials warn people to resist curiosity and avoid getting too close to the washout, because the ground might not be safe.

