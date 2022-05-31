Advertisement

Reigning Hope Ranch to host benefit trail ride June 5th and 6th

Jenna Baillargeon petting a horse
Jenna Baillargeon petting a horse(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit in Orrington known for helping people with horses is welcoming anyone to learn more about them during an upcoming fundraiser.

Reigning Hope Ranch is hosting a benefit trail ride June 5th and 6th.

The ranch provides equine therapy for people of all ages and backgrounds who are struggling with emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual challenges.

They say in addition to providing therapy they work to erase the stigma facing those struggling with their mental health.

“Not all people are able to find progress working in the traditional counseling session in an office. So, what we offer here is a chance for people to get out in nature outside with the horses,” said Jenna Baillargeon who works at the ranch.

The non-profit is also looking for teams to host riding events in a location of their choosing. You can find more information at https://www.reigninghoperanch.com

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

Bangor Psychologist and school committee member suing Northern Light and Acadia Hospital
Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $500,000 for Neurocognitive Research Program
Thomas Bonfanti
State rests in triple homicide trial in Waldo County Court
The child tested positive for influenza A, the CDC said.
Maine CDC reports first influenza-associated pediatric death since Feb. 2020
Areas Of Frost Overnight