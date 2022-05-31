Reigning Hope Ranch to host benefit trail ride June 5th and 6th

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit in Orrington known for helping people with horses is welcoming anyone to learn more about them during an upcoming fundraiser.

Reigning Hope Ranch is hosting a benefit trail ride June 5th and 6th.

The ranch provides equine therapy for people of all ages and backgrounds who are struggling with emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual challenges.

They say in addition to providing therapy they work to erase the stigma facing those struggling with their mental health.

“Not all people are able to find progress working in the traditional counseling session in an office. So, what we offer here is a chance for people to get out in nature outside with the horses,” said Jenna Baillargeon who works at the ranch.

The non-profit is also looking for teams to host riding events in a location of their choosing. You can find more information at https://www.reigninghoperanch.com

